Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 131 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 6,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 35.6% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,738.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,577. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,521.02. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.