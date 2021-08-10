Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 1,528 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $435.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,393. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.