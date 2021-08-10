Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 660 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.87. 550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,934. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

