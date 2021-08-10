Fragasso Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $777,000.

Shares of BATS EFG remained flat at $$110.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 392,161 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

