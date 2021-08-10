Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Freedom had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 67.99%.

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.20. Freedom has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $68.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Freedom alerts:

In other news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 72.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freedom stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Freedom were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.