Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.28 ($56.80).

FRE opened at €44.90 ($52.82) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €44.74.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

