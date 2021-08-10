Fruth Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 1.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,622,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,888,000 after acquiring an additional 416,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6,981.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after acquiring an additional 411,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,530. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.