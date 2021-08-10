Fruth Investment Management Buys 785 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,877 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,147,549. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $269.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

