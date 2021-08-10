FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $22.44. FS KKR Capital shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 9,921 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 681.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.66.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

