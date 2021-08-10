FSBT API Token Price Tops $0.10 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One FSBT API Token coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $351,221.34 and $24,551.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00053965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.77 or 0.00855267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00107857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00041468 BTC.

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT API Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

