Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of FLGT traded down $12.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

