Fundamentun LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.59. The company had a trading volume of 61,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

