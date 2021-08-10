Fundamentun LLC Has $12.49 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.08. 4,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,896. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.51 and a 1-year high of $243.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.09.

