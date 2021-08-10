Fundamentun LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,371,770 shares of company stock worth $809,414,705. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.06. 263,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,474,043. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

