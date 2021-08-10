Fundamentun LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $115,662,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.13. 167,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.44 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.