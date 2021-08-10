Fundamentun LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $2,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,441. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.14. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

