FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.25). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $19.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.