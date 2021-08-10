FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Issued By Truist Securiti

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Western Union in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WU. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

WU opened at $22.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52. The Western Union has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.