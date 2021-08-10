FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Maxar Technologies Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.77). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MAXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3,226.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In related news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

