FY2021 EPS Estimates for MDA Ltd. Boosted by Truist Securiti (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for MDA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.98). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MDA’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.54.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MDA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$15.50 on Monday. MDA has a 1 year low of C$14.05 and a 1 year high of C$18.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.51.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

