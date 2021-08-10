FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Increased by Analyst

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.34). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

SNSE has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reduced their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of SNSE opened at $6.89 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,063,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

