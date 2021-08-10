FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CRA International, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRA International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.34. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CRAI opened at $91.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $666.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19. CRA International has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

