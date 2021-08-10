FY2022 EPS Estimates for KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Increased by Analyst

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for KBC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now forecasts that the company will earn $3.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.74.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.36%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

