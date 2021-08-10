FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after buying an additional 971,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,182.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 3,080,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 374,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 684,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 2,488.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,134,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 1,090,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

