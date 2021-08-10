FYDcoin Price Hits $0.0032 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $620.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 580,647,666 coins and its circulating supply is 552,361,109 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

