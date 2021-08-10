G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 10th

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:GGGVU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 10th. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GGGVU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

About G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

