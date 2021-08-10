Gala (GALA) Market Cap Reaches $144.34 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Gala has a market capitalization of $144.34 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.08 or 0.00861065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00108421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00156898 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

GALA is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

