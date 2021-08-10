Galiano Gold (GAU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$1.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a current ratio of 25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$249.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$2.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GAU. Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

