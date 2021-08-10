Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.600-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion.

IT traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.56. 349,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,100. Gartner has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $299.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.18.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,342 shares of company stock worth $1,408,709. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.