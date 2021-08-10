Gas (GAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39.44 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $91.37 million and approximately $39.44 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $9.02 or 0.00019873 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00158641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00147311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,115.98 or 0.99384736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00813344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

