Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Gates Industrial updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE GTES opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

