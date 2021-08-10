GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.96 Million

Analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will announce $102.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.52 million and the highest is $104.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $460.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.95 million to $461.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $517.00 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $521.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCMG shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

GCMG remained flat at $$10.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,033. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

