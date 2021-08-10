General Electric (LON:GEC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

General Electric (LON:GEC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 103.56 ($1.35). General Electric shares last traded at GBX 103.56 ($1.35), with a volume of 926 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.90. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -39.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.36%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

