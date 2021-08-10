Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) PT Lowered to $10.00

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:GEL opened at $8.16 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.77.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.96%.

In other news, CEO Grant E. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,164,410.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

