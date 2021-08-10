Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post sales of $278.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $276.70 million. Gentherm reported sales of $259.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.50. 531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,215. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

