GeoVax Labs (GOVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

