GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.09). GFL Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.

GFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Shares of GFL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,969. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

