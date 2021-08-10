Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GEI. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.31.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$22.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 196.86%.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

