Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

NYSE:GIL opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after acquiring an additional 402,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 282,028 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,757,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,722.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 256,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

