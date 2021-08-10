Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,745. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $828.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,149.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

