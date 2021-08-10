Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,745. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $828.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,149.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.