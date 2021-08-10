Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Releases Earnings Results

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%.

Shares of GOOD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,745. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,149.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

