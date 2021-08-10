Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) Achieves Market Cap of $53,665.63

Global Crypto Alliance (CURRENCY:CALL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Global Crypto Alliance has traded 152.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Crypto Alliance has a market cap of $53,665.63 and $5.00 worth of Global Crypto Alliance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Crypto Alliance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00054154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.77 or 0.00849693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00107530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00041434 BTC.

Global Crypto Alliance Profile

Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) is a coin. Global Crypto Alliance’s total supply is 777,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,918,545 coins. Global Crypto Alliance’s official website is gcalliance.io . Global Crypto Alliance’s official Twitter account is @gcnews_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Crypto Alliance is medium.com/global-crypto-alliance . The Reddit community for Global Crypto Alliance is https://reddit.com/r/GlobalCryptoAlliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GCA is an organization of experienced professionals from around the world with expertise in business development and blockchain ecosystems. GCA was established to support prospective blockchain-based projects while providing sustainment to its native publication platform where it offers all participants in the system a way to benefit from both creating and consuming original content. “

