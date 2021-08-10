Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,036 shares of company stock valued at $699,423 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.25.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

