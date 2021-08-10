Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.070-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-$7.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.

Shares of GPN traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.30. 99,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,299. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.25.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,036 shares of company stock valued at $699,423 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

