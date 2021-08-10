Global Ship Lease, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Ship Lease in a report released on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GSL opened at $17.96 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $11,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

