Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $400.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,437,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 7,510 shares of company stock worth $123,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

