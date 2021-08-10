Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

GWRS stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $400.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.83, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.58. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.22%.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,437,875.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,510 shares of company stock worth $123,391. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,687,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 154,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 433,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 22.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.