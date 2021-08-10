Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 180.5% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 44,863 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000.

PAVE opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.92. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

