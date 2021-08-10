goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Increased to C$196.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$167.00 to C$196.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EHMEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$123.96 price target (down previously from C$168.00) on shares of goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.79.

Get goeasy alerts:

OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $147.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.63. goeasy has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $147.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.