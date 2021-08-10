Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 162,384 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $4,905,620.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $198,026.55.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $2,954,520.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,362,281.66.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,180.07.

On Thursday, July 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $265,302.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $1,108,236.96.

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $2,088,435.06.

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $13,325,705.04.

Shares of CRC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 248,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.71. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

